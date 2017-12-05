BULLION LATEST 05/12: Gold price range-bound on lack of fresh catalyst

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,275.30-1,275.60 per oz as of 03.58am London time, down by $1.05 from Monday’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,274.85-1,277.05 so far today.

“The fundamental environment for gold and silver is weak in the short term. The gold price should stay under pressure this week should there be a lack of political factors to boost it. But in the medium and long term, the gold price could rebound after the impact of a US rate hike in December is digested by the market,” China’s Ruida Futures said late on Thursday.

The US Federal Open Market Committee will meet on December 12-13 to decide on its monetary policy, with market participants expecting an increase in US interest rates at the meeting.

The upside for the yellow metal was capped after the dollar rose and equities market cheered in response to the US Senate passing its tax reform bill on Sunday. A House-Senate conference committee will now work to resolve the differences between the House and Senate tax bills.

Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price rose by $0.005 to $16.32-16.36 per oz. Platinum was unchanged at $925-930 per oz and palladium was up by $5 at $998-1,003 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for June delivery was recently at 277.65 yuan ($41.94) per gram, and the June silver contract was at 3,847 yuan per kg.

Currency moves and data releases

