BULLION LATEST 08/01: Weak dollar underpins gold price

The spot gold price was recently quoted at $1,320.25-1,320.60 per oz, up by $1.25 from the previous trading day’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,319.33-1,322.25 per oz so far today.

Gold has been the beneficiary of a weaker dollar following a soft reading in the United States’ blockbuster jobs report on Friday.

The December US non-farm payrolls number came in at 148,000, much lower than market expectation of 190,000.

The headline unemployment rate stood at 4.1%, however, while average hourly earnings increased 0.3% from the previous month, and 2.5% year on year.

“The dollar index is still weak due to the disappointing US December jobs report,” a macro-economic analyst based in Shanghai said.

The dollar index was 0.03% higher at 92.05 as of 04:48am London time compared with the previous session’s close, edging away from the multi-month lows reached at the start of the month.

The dollar index reached a low of 91.75 on January 2, which was its lowest since September 20 when it fell as low as 91.42.

“Commodities generally had a positive session, helped by the softer USD, with decent gains across precious metals, energy, bulks and softs,” ANZ Research said on Monday.

“The USD is likely to continue to set the broad tone in the upcoming session,” ANZ Research added.

Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price was up by $0.030 at $17.195-17.230 per oz. Platinum rose by $4 to $968-973 per oz, while palladium was up by $9 to $1095-1100 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for June delivery was recently at 280.25 yuan ($43.18) per gram, and the June silver was at 3,896 yuan per kg.

Currency moves and data releases

