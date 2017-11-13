BULLION LATEST 13/11: Gold price flat on stronger dollar, awaits US inflation data

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,275.75-1,276.05 per oz as of 03:36am London time, up just $0.30 from the previous trading day’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,274.70-1,276.65 so far today. The price had fallen as low as $1,273.50 last Friday, the lowest since November 7.

The spot gold price came under pressure last Friday after US treasury yields increased steadily while investors mulled a delayed start to tax reforms in the United States after the US Senate Republican tax cut plan showed that a corporate tax cut will not be implemented until 2019.

Market participants are awaiting US October inflation data due on Wednesday.

“Anything less than the expected 1.7% year-on-year reading on the core measure will prompt some renewed doubts on a December Fed rate rise and hurt the US dollar,” the National Australia Bank said on Monday morning.



Silver, PGMs rise



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price increased $0.07 to $16.89-16.91 per oz. Platinum rose $5 to $929-934 per oz and palladium gained $7 to $999-1,004 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for December delivery was recently at 275.25 yuan ($41.45) per gram, and the December silver was at 3,867 yuan per kg.



Currency moves and data releases

