BULLION LATEST 15/11: Gold price supported by dollar drop; US consumer inflation data in focus

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,281.20-1,281.50 per oz as of 03:40am London time, up $0.55 from the previous trading day’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,280.30-1,283.35 per oz so far today. The price had dropped as low as $1,270.05 on Tuesday, the lowest since November 6.

“Trading has got off to a brighter start in Asia with gold moving two dollars higher to $1,282 [per oz] in early trading. Much will depend as to whether Asia continues selling dollars with the same vigor as New York overnight,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst with Oanda, said.

Rising bond yields and the lack of progression of US tax reforms have seen investors move to the sidelines in the gold market, ANZ Research noted on Wednesday.

The next cues will come from the release of the US consumer price index (CPI) later today, the bank added.

The consumer inflation data will be keenly watched as a weak showing could cap the dollar’s upside and raise doubts on a US interest rate rise in December.

Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price increased $0.025 to $17.035-17.055 per oz. Platinum rose $4 to $925-930 per oz and palladium gained $3 to $989-994 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for December delivery was recently at 280 yuan ($42.18) per gram, and the December silver was at 3,874 yuan per kg.

Currency moves and data releases

