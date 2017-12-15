BULLION LATEST 15/12: Gold continues recovery on weaker dollar

The spot gold price was recently quoted at $1254.45-1254.75 per oz, up by $1.05 as of 11:34am Shanghai time. Trade has ranged from $1253.15-1255.95 so far today.

Gold has found relief from a weaker dollar, allowing for prices to tick higher.

The dollar sunk after the Fed raised US interest rates on Wednesday.

The policy tightening was accompanied by concerns about low inflation, toning down expectations for policy tightening in 2018, with officials sticking to a projection of three increases next year.

The Fed forecast inflation to remain shy of its goal for another year, giving policymakers little reason to accelerate the expected pace of rate increases.

The dollar index stood at 93.58 as of 11.50am Shanghai time on Friday, down by 0.05%.

“A generally weaker dollar saw gold’s comeback in the last few days continue initially in overnight trading [on Thursday]. However, significantly, the rally fizzled out just ahead of $1,260 [per oz], the long-term breakout that prompted last week’s sell-off. Although technical traders will be happy as gold follows the script, it does represent a significant failure, implying that gold will struggle to maintain rallies,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

“After the failure at $1,260, gold fell to $1,253 to close out New York trading with more of a whimper than a roar. It has moved… higher in early Asia as regional buyers load up ahead of the weekend,” Halley added.



Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price was up by $0.025 to $15.900-15.920 per oz. Platinum was flat at $878-883 per oz, and palladium increased $1 to $1,030-$1,035 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for June delivery dipped by 0.07% to 274.05 yuan ($41.44 per gram, while the June silver strengthened by 0.39% to 3,784 yuan per kg.

Currency moves and data releases

