BULLION LATEST 16/10: Gold stays above $1,300 per oz but dollar rebound checks gains

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,301.90-1302.20 per oz, down by $1.70 as of 04:24 BST. Trade has ranged from $1,301.15-1,304.58 so far today. The price had risen as high as $1,304.80 on Friday, the highest since September 26.

“Gold prices pushed back above $1,300 per oz as weaker-than-expected economic data saw investors reduce their probability of a rate hike by the [US Federal Reserve],” ANZ Research said on Monday.

The US consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI for last month both disappointed at 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively.

Stubbornly low inflation in the USA has been a hurdle for the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members to raise interest rates at a faster pace, though Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen noted over the weekend that “with the ongoing strengthening of labour markets, I expect inflation to move higher next year”.

Gold is also seeing support from geopolitical tensions as US president Donald Trump decertified its nuclear deal with Iran while North Korea is reported to be preparing for a missile test.

“Geopolitical risk does not abate this week with the Japanese elections [scheduled for October 22], the ongoing tensions with Iran and North Korea and finally the China National Congress starting on Wednesday. This should all combine to ensure that gold maintains a safe haven tone this week,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price was down by $0.02 to $17.34-17.36 per oz.

Platinum was $2 lower at $939-944 per oz, while palladium increased $7 to $992-$997 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for December delivery was recently at 278.05 yuan ($42.25) per gram, and the December silver was quoted at 3,921 yuan per kg.

Currency moves and data releases

