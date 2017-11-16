BULLION LATEST 16/11: Gold slips as dollar inches higher amid US rate hike expectations

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,278.4-1,278.7 per oz as of 03:29am London time, down by $0.80 compared with the previous session’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,277.65-1,279.6 so far in the day.

Market expectations that the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) will raise US interest rates in December picked up on the back of some positive US data released on Wednesday.

The news also lent support to the dollar, putting pressure on the yellow metal.

The dollar index was up by 0.04% at 93.88 as of 03:30am London time.

“The rise in the [consumer price index] (CPI) in the [United States], combined with an unexpected rise in retail sales, saw investors increase their expectations of a rate hike in December by the Fed,” ANZ Research said.

“The market now expects a 100% chance of a December rate hike, though it still under prices the Fed in 2018 where it expects only 1.6 rate hikes compared to the Fed’s dot points of three,” National Australia Bank noted.

“Economic data certainly does not support the risk-off tone with US CPI and retail sales coming in in line with expectations,” the bank added.

Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price was up by $0.01 to $16,985-17.005 per oz. Platinum rose $2 to $929-934 per oz and palladium gained $2 to $983-988 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for June delivery was at 279.3 yuan ($42.14) per gram, and the December silver was at 3,870 yuan per kg.



Currency moves and data releases

