BULLION LATEST 26/07: Gold weakens as investors await FOMC statement

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,246.80-1,247.10 per oz as of 04:28 GMT, down $7.8. Trade has ranged from $1,246.75-1,257.75 so far today.

The dollar has rebounded somewhat this morning, but remains in low ground – it was up 0.05% at 94.09 as of 05:13 BST.

“The weaker dollar failed to ignite gold prices, with traders remaining cautious as the US Federal Reserve continued its two day meeting,” ANZ Research said on Monday.

The FOMC’s rate decision today is unlikely to provide much support to the dollar with the market largely expecting fed funds to remain unchanged.

The market is pricing in a 96.9% chance that the benchmark Fed funds rate remains unchanged with only slightly better odds in the September meeting.

However, investors will be keeping a close eye on the FOMC’s statement, hoping for clues on the outlook for the US central bank’s monetary policy – with any perceived hawkish language potentially sending gold lower.

Support for the yellow metal should still come in the form of political uncertainty in the USA, however, as investors continue to seek out haven assets.

In the other precious metals, the spot silver price was down $0.072 at $16.365-16.410 per oz. Platinum decreased $2.0 to $923.0-928.0 per oz, and palladium climbed $12.0 to $861.0-866.0 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for December delivery was recently at 274.70 yuan ($40.67) per gram, while the December silver at 3,863 yuan per kg.

