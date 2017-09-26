BULLION LATEST 26/09: Gold gains on heightened geopolitical tensions

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,311.75-1,312.05 per oz as of 04:27 BST, up $3.75 on the previous session’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,308.00-1,312.10 so far today.

“Iranian sabre rattling, North Korean accusations and the Kurdish independence referendum threatening to add even more instability to the Middle East saw investors heading for the gold safe haven trade, shrugging off a stronger US dollar in general overnight,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

Geopolitical tensions in East Asia heightened after North Korea’s foreign minister said on Monday that US president Donald Trump’s recent remarks are a declaration of war, and that Pyongyang has the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down US aircraft.

Concerns also arose on straining relations between the USA and Iran after the latter claimed it successfully launched a missile and over oil supply disruptions after Turkey threatened to close the route for Kurdish shipments in retaliation for holding their independence vote.

Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price rose $0.09 to $17.195-17.215 per oz. Platinum increased $7 to $942-947 per oz and palladium also gained $7 to $916-921 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for December delivery was recently at 281.85 yuan ($42.59) per gram, and the December silver was at 3,929 yuan per kg.

Currency moves and data releases

