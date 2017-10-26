BULLION LATEST 26/10: Gold prices gain on weaker dollar, equity sell-off

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,280.20-1,280.50 per oz as of 05:08 BST, up $1.45 from the previous session’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,278.45-1,281.15 so far today.

“The fall in equity markets helped turn around a sell-off in the gold market, as investors pushed back into safe-haven assets…The subsequent fall in the US dollar then helped improve investor demand for gold,” ANZ Research said on Thursday.

After hitting a record high on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed part of its gains to close 0.48% or 112 points lower – its biggest one-day fall - at 23,329.46 on Wednesday following disappointing corporate earnings reports

The ECB is set to announce its minimum bid rate later with a press conference by its president Mario Draghi to follow. Market observers are expecting an announcement on the tapering of quantitative easing.

The ECB is likely to extend its bond buying program possibly by nine months and reduce the pace of monthly purchases to €20-30 billion ($24-35 billion) starting in January 2018, Credit Suisse said.

“Above all, the market will look for hints on whether the scheme will remain open-ended and for any strengthening of the forward guidance on policy rates,” it added.



Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price rose $0.045 to $16.98-17.02 per oz. Platinum increased $3 to $924-929 per oz and palladium gained $7 to $966-971 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for December delivery was recently at 275.50 yuan ($41.48) per gram, and the December silver was at 3,880 yuan per kg.



Currency moves and data releases

