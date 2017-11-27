BULLION LATEST 27/11: Gold edges higher amid dollar weakness

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,289.75-1,290.05 per oz as of 11:11am Shanghai time, up by $1.55 from Friday’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,286.70-1,290.25 per oz so far today.

Gold prices inched higher during early trading on Monday, benefiting from a weakened dollar.

The dollar index was up by 0.04% at 92.78 as of 11:11am Shanghai time, however the index remains near the two-month low of 92.67 reached on Friday.

The dollar has been under pressure since the US Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) November meeting minutes were released last week.

The minutes suggested that some committee members were concerned about low inflation - which the market interpreted as a possible reduction in the number of US interest rate rises scheduled for next year.

“Gold in the bigger picture continues to consolidate near to the top of its two-month trading range as it benefits from an unloved US dollar,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, said on Monday.

“Gold though continues to struggle to make upward progress from its current level at $1,290, with a double top at $1,295 and last week’s high at $1,290 both forming strong short-term barriers. One expects that for gold to sustain a break above $1,300, we will have to see another significant leg down in the US dollar,” Halley added.



Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price was up by $0.04 to $17,045-17.065 per oz. Platinum dipped $1 to $937-942 per oz and palladium gained $2 to $995-1,000 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for June delivery was recently at 280.25 yuan ($42.62) per gram, and the June silver was at 3,985 yuan per kg.



Currency moves and data releases

