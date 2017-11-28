BULLION LATEST 28/11: Gold edges lower on dollar recovery

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,293.60-1,293.90 per oz as of 11:18am Shanghai time, down by $0.55 from the previous session’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,293.10-1,296.90 per oz so far today.

Gold edged lower during early trading on Tuesday but remained near the six-week high of $1,299.40 per oz reached in the previous session, with a slight recovery in the dollar pressuring the yellow metal’s prices.

The dollar index was up by 0.03% to 92.92 as of 11.19am Shanghai time - the index had fallen to as low as 92.50 on Monday, its lowest since September 25.

“The US dollar looks to have drawn a little support from tax bill optimism - as well as the Kaplan comments - having earlier in the day gained a small lift from news that US new home sales surged by 6.2% in October against expectations for a fall of 6.3%,” Ray Attrill from National Australia Bank said.

“If we wait too long to see actual evidence of inflation, we may get behind the curve and have to subsequently raise rates more rapidly,” Robert Kaplan, Dallas Federal Reserve President and current US Federal Open Market Committee voter, said during a speech on Monday.

However, the price consolidation in gold might soon see an end as investor appetite for haven assets has picked up amid a series of political events and re-emerging regional tensions.

“A weaker dollar, along with a possible US Senate vote this week on the tax reform bill, saw traders shift some positioning to precious metals,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda said.

“News that North Korea may be preparing another missile test should see gold remain supported on pullbacks through the Asia session,” Halley added.



Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price dipped by $0.01 to $17,015-17.055 per oz. Platinum gained $3 to $944-949 per oz and palladium rose by $1 to $1003-1,008 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for June delivery was recently at 281.55 yuan ($42.67) per gram, and the June silver was at 3,983 yuan per kg.



Currency moves and data releases

