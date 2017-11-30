BULLION LATEST 30/11: Gold price inches higher as dollar retreats

The spot gold price was up by $0.70 at $1,284.40-1,284.70 per oz as of 11.33am Shanghai time. Trade has ranged from $1,283.05-1,285.33 per oz so far in the day.

Gold prices moved up slightly in early trading on Thursday, benefitting primarily from a weakened dollar.

The dollar index was down by 0.12% at 93.16 as of 11.33am Shanghai time.

On Wednesday, comments from US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen that economic growth was broad based saw investors become more convinced that rates would go higher, according to ANZ Research.

This was further backed up by the release of strong US data on Wednesday – see below.

In response, the dollar pushed to a one-week high of 93.44 late on Wednesday.

“This saw investor demand for gold weaken” ANZ Research added.

Indeed, spot gold prices fell to $1,281.75 per oz on Wednesday, the lowest since November 23.

However, simmering geopolitical tensions have lent support to the yellow metal after reports that North Korea had fired a missile earlier in the week.

“The gold price has been up and down due to a battle between the positive outlook on a US interest rate hike and concerns over North Korea firing a missile again,” Citic Futures Research said.



Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price rose $0.04 to $16.570-16.600 per oz. Platinum gained $8 at $943-948 per oz and palladium was up by $4 at $1018-1,023 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for June delivery was recently at 279.70 yuan ($42.34) per gram, and the June silver was at 3,899 yuan per kg.

Currency moves and data releases

