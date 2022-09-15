Methodology Contact us Login

Call for Feedback about Crow’s and Random Lengths Price Assessments – Consultation

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

RISI is seeking feedback on how to best combine Crow’s and Random Lengths to enhance wood products coverage. For decades, these two price reporting services endeavored to bring the most pertinent, up to date information possible to the wood products industry. The combination of these two entities provides an opportunity for RISI to improve and expand upon our coverage.

Please provide your feedback via this short survey.

www.risiinfo.com/crowssurvey2018

If you prefer, you can email us directly at pricing@risi.com mentioning “Crow’s Customer Survey” in the subject-line of the email.

For more information on Crow’s products please visit the RISI website here.

For more information on Random Lengths please visit their website, www.randomlengths.com.

