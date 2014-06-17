Canadian coking coal exports to China down 49% in April

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

SSY said Canadian coking coal exports to China had fallen to 400,000 million tonnes in April, from close to 800,000 million tonnes in March.

Canada’s exports of the steelmaking raw material to China have fallen even further year-on-year, dropping by 60%, SSY said, quoting an industry source.

Seaborne coking coal prices have tumbled in the past year, hit by oversupply and a slowdown in the growth of China’s steel sector.

China, while the world’s largest consumer of coking coal, has plentiful domestic supplies of the raw material and only imports materials that complement its domestic supplies in terms of blends and price.

Steel First’s premium hard coking coal index cfr China fell to $121.29 per tonne on Tuesday June 17, down from more than $145 per tonne at the beginning of the year.

Exports of coking coal from Canada to global customers excluding the USA fell by 10% month-on-month in April to 2.5 million tonnes.