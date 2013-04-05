Centaurus Metals gets installation licence for Brazilian iron ore project

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

“Initial development work is already underway and actual site works are planned to begin at the end of this month, subject to completion of a suitable offtake arrangement and finalisation of the overall funding mix,” md Darren Gordon said on Friday April 5.

He added that the offtake discussions are progressing well and the company expects to conclude a “strong offtake position” over the next month.

The granting of the licence marked the final regulatory milestone required and allows Centaurus to produce at a run rate of 3 million tpy.

The company will, however, start operations at a rate of 2 million tpy.