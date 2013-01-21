Central American exports reach 547,600 tonnes for Jan-Nov 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Guatemala exported 208,800 tonnes during the first eleven months of 2012, according to figures from the Latin American steel association, Alacero.

Costa Rica exported 116,200 tonnes of finished steel products, while exports from El Salvador reached 85,000 tonnes.

The Dominican Republic exported 81,000 tonnes, Honduras 49,800 tonnes, and Panama 6,800 tonnes.

The figures, some of them estimates, do not include all the countries of the region nor comparative data for 2011.