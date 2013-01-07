Central American steel imports total 1.5m tonnes in Jan-Oct 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Guatemala imported 371,000 tonnes, the highest volume in the period.

It was followed closely by Costa Rica, which imported 360,000 tonnes of finished steel.

Panama, Honduras and El Salvador came next, respectively with 252,600 tonnes, 238,000 tonnes and 230,400 tonnes.

The Dominican Republic imported only 21,100 tonnes.

Alacero’s figures, some of which are estimated, do not include all of the countries in the region nor the corresponding data for 2011.