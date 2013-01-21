Central America’s finished steel output up in 2012
Central American and Caribbean countries increased their output of finished steel in 2012 compared with the previous year.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
The Dominican Republic reported an 87% increase in output in the period, to 508,000 tonnes, according to figures disclosed by the Latin American steel association, Alacero.
Guatemala’s output increased by 20% to 449,000 tonnes, while Costa Rica reported a 21% rise to 372,000 tonnes.
Cuba reached 144,000 tonnes, up by 22% in comparison with 2011, and El Salvador’s output went up by 19% to 115,000 tonnes.
Trinidad & Tobago was the only exception to the general rises, with a decrease in output of 11% over the period, to 378,000 tonnes.