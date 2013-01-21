Central America’s finished steel output up in 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The Dominican Republic reported an 87% increase in output in the period, to 508,000 tonnes, according to figures disclosed by the Latin American steel association, Alacero.

Guatemala’s output increased by 20% to 449,000 tonnes, while Costa Rica reported a 21% rise to 372,000 tonnes.

Cuba reached 144,000 tonnes, up by 22% in comparison with 2011, and El Salvador’s output went up by 19% to 115,000 tonnes.

Trinidad & Tobago was the only exception to the general rises, with a decrease in output of 11% over the period, to 378,000 tonnes.