Central America’s finished steel output up through Jan-Nov 2012

Figures disclosed by the Latin American steel association, Alacero, show that the Dominican Republic reported a 67% increase in output over the period, to 453,000 tonnes.

Guatemala’s output rose by 8% to 405,000 tonnes while Costa Rica reported a 9% rise to 336,000 tonnes.

Cuba’s output went up by 11% to 131,000 tonnes, and El Salvador recorded a 7% rise to 104,000 tonnes for the January-November period.

Trinidad & Tobago was the only exception to the general rises, with a decrease in output of 21% over the period, to 338,000 tonnes.