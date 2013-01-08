Central America’s steel consumption surpasses 2m tonnes in Jan-Oct 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Costa Rica consumed the most, taking 554,000 tonnes over the period.

It was followed by Guatemala, with 538,000 tonnes.

The Dominican Republic consumed 349,000 tonnes, El Salvador 247,000 tonnes, Panama 246,000 tonnes and Honduras 194,000 tonnes.

Alacero’s figures, some of them estimated, do not include all the countries of the region and comparison data for the corresponding period in 2011 was not published.