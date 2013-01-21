Central America’s steel imports total 1.6m tonnes in Jan-Nov 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Guatemala imported 425,700 tonnes, the highest volume in the period.

Costa Rica came next with 395,200 tonnes, followed by Panama with 277,600 tonnes, Honduras with 254,100 tonnes, and El Salvador at 243,700 tonnes.

The Dominican Republic imported 23,200 tonnes in the same period.

Alacero’s figures – some of which are estimated – do not include all of the countries in the region or the corresponding data for 2011.