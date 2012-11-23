Chile’s rebar sales fall to 2012 low in September

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Sales fell by nearly 23% month-on-month, from 55,455 tonnes.

Compared with the same month in 2011, however, September’s sales increased by 4.4%, from 40,879 tonnes.

Between January and September, the amount of rebar sold into the Chilean market totalled 469,130 tonnes, up by 17.4% year-on-year.

Domestic rebar supplies come from Gerdau Aza, Compañía de Acero del Pacífico (CAP), Aceros Quinta Normal and Famae, and also include goods directly imported by these firms.

Chile’s construction industry grew by 10.6% in September compared with the corresponding month last year, CCHC said.

Compared with August, however, the sector’s activity declined by 1.4%.