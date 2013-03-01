Chile’s rebar sales rise 14.7% in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Domestic sales came to 59,394 tonnes, compared with 51,773 tonnes in the corresponding month in 2012.

Month-on-month, January rebar sales went up by 31.8%, from 45,066 tonnes in December.

Chilean rebar supplies come from Gerdau Aza, Compañía de Acero del Pacífico (CAP), Aceros Quinta Normal and Famae, and include goods directly imported by these companies, according to CCHC.

Rebar sales are driven by the local construction industry, in which activity increased by 10.5% year-on-year in 2012.