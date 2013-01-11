Chile’s rebar sales stable in November

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Sales came to 46,389 tonnes, against 46,319 tonnes a year earlier, according to figures released by Chile’s construction chamber, CCHC.

Month-on-month, November rebar sales fell by 28%, from an all-time high in October of 64,434 tonnes.

Between January and November, Chilean rebar sales totalled 578,294 tonnes, up from 490,219 tonnes during the same period in 2011.

Chile’s rebar is mainly consumed by the local construction industry, where activity increased by 8.6% year-on-year in November, according to CCHC.

Compared with October, however, the sector declined by 1.4%.

Domestic rebar supplies come from Gerdau Aza, Compañía de Acero del Pacífico (CAP), Aceros Quinta Normal and Famae, and also include goods directly imported by these firms, CCHC said.