Chile’s rebar shipments rise by 25% in July

Shipments of rebar came to 54,069 tonnes, against 43,376 tonnes a year earlier, according to figures published by Chile’s construction chamber, CCHC.

July’s rebar shipments were 9.6% lower than June’s total of 59,851 tonnes – the highest monthly level since August 2008.

Chile’s rebar shipments include sales by Gerdau Aza, Compañía de Acero del Pacífico (CAP), Aceros Quinta Normal and Famae, CCHC noted.

They also took in goods directly imported by these companies.

Chilean construction activity rose by 10.9% in July, compared with increases of 11.6% and 8.8% in June 2012 and July 2011, respectively, according to the chamber.

CCHC noted that the domestic construction industry has been reporting double-digit growth since November 2011, positively affecting the country’s rebar demand.