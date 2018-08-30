CHINA COBALT SNAPSHOT: Metal price dips on limited buying interest; sulfate, tetroxide under pressure

Cobalt metal

- China domestic cobalt metal price dipped during the midweek pricing session to 470,000-500,000 yuan per tonne ($26.94-28.66 per lb China VAT-free), following local producers’ destocking activities.

- Spot trades have been thin with Jinchuan branded cobalt changing hands at 470,000-475,000 yuan per tonne. Offers for imported cobalt metal, such as Chambishi were around 500,000 yuan, but they met muted buying interest from consumers.

- Continuous exports have reduced local supply to some extent, but this was largely offset by weak demand.

- In addition, falling cobalt sulfate and tetroxide prices have weakened general sentiment and put downward pressure on metal prices.

Cobalt sulfate, tetroxide

- Tight cashflow at the end of month has resulted in hesitation among consumers to buy and urgency among producers to sell cargoes.

- Consumers continued to conduct “hand-to-mouth” procurement with uncertainties in the price outlook.

- There is still no sign of demand recovery despite the approaching traditional consumption peak season in cobalt tetroxide due to substitutions and tolling agreements.

Key quotes:

“Producers have destocked heavily in the past few weeks, and after traders bought the units, they just delivered to Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange” – a trader

“Limited cashflows are pressuring the spot cobalt sulfate price. Meanwhile, consumers are uncertain about the price outlook because there are no signs of prices stabilizing” – a consumer

“Consumers are still quite cautious and only purchased a little each time” – a producer