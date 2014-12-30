China issues first batch of indium export licences for 2015

China has released its first batch of indium export licences for 2015, totalling 158.824 tonnes, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The volume is slightly lower than the 162.000 tonnes released for 2014, according to MOFCOM.

The reduction comes amid a drastic drop in exports. China only exported 523 kilograms of unwrought indium in the first eleven months of 2014, according to China Customs data.

A total of 17 trading companies and producers were granted the licence, unchanged from last year.

Zhuzhou Keneng got the lion’s share of the export licences, worth 51.700 tonnes. It was followed by Guangxi Debang and China Germanium, at 24.614 tonnes and 20.222 tonnes, respectively.

