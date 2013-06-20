China leads growth in global crude steel output in May

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Crude steel production worldwide totalled 136.3 million tonnes in May 2013, up by 2.6% year-on-year.

Output in China rose by 4.5 million tonnes year-on-year in May 2013, when the country produced 67 million tonnes of crude steel.

Japan and Taiwan provided the second- and third-largest year-on-year growth figures at 398,000 tonnes and 256,000 tonnes, respectively.

At the other end of the scale, South Korea’s crude steel production fell by 421,000 tonnes to 5.5 million tonnes in May year-on-year.

The second- and third-largest year-on-year falls were in the USA and Italy, with decreases of 391,000 tonnes and 291,000 tonnes, respectively.