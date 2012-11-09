China levies anti-dumping duties on some seamless tubes from Japan, EU
China will levy anti-dumping duties on certain high-performance stainless steel seamless tubes from Japan and the European Union as the low-priced imports had caused “damage” to domestic producers.
Imports of such products from Japan and the EU will be levied duties of 9.2-14.4%, starting from Friday November 9, over a term of five years, China’s Ministry of Commerce said on November 8.
The decision to do so came after a 13-month investigation and reports on initial findings in May 2012.