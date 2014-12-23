China selenium imports hit 14-month high

China saw selenium imports jump in November, underlining the country’s resilient demand as low prices attracted buying interest.

Chinese selenium imports hit a 14-month high of 195.7 tonnes in November, up 17.5% year-on-year, according to Chinese customs figures.

“Lower capital requirements and predictable returns increased import appetite,” one market source said.

“Importing selenium in the previous month bore relatively lower risks on stable price spreads over import costs. Among all the minor metals, selenium worried me the least,” one importer said.

Importers earned an average 5.6% margin from premium brand selenium powder originated from Japan, according to sources.

Year-to-November total imports were 1,473 tonnes, 6.7% lower than the previous year, while total revenue was 33.3% lower.

Belgium, South Korea and Japan were the top exporters to China in November, selling 47.1 tonnes, 45.3 tonnes and 31.8 tonnes, respectively.

Metal Bulletin selenium prices in domestic China were unchanged last Friday at 360-380 yuan ($58-61) per kg.

