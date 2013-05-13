China Steel Corp’s consolidated income before tax in April up 4% on month

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This took consolidated income before tax for the first four months of 2013 to NT$8.54 billion ($286 million), Taiwan’s biggest steelmaker said on Monday May 13.

Consolidated operating revenue in April dropped by 5% from March to NT$29.63 billion ($993 million), while its consolidated operating income reached NT$3.02 billion ($101 million), a rise of 9% over the same period.

Since January of this year, the company has started releasing financials on a consolidated basis in compliance with revised regulatory requirements.

The consolidated figures include those of CSC’s and all of its subsidiaries.

The Taiwanese producer said its sales volume of carbon steel in April amounted to 813,246 tonnes. Domestic sales comprised 64% of that figure. This was up from the 798,255 tonnes reported in March.

This took accumulated sales volume of carbon steel for the first four months of this year to 3.3 million tonnes, with domestic sales accounting for 66% of the total volume.

