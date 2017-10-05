CHINA STEEL MARKET INSIGHT: Turbulent times ahead for iron ore

But despite environmental initiatives to curb pollution, the much anticipated downturn in the steel industry has yet to gain momentum and steelmaker margins remain high as output has continued to grow.

However, all eyes will now be on the upcoming Communist Party congress later this month, which could herald some major changes to China’s economic outlook and policies.

In the October edition of China Steel Market Insight, which you can view here, we look at key activities affecting the Chinese steelmaking market, including:

• The macro-economic environment

• The end-user steel markets, and

• Production volumes and pricing data on the iron ore, HRC and rebar markets.