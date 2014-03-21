China Steel plans $12.8m investment for coil centre in east China

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The move is to expand its sales channels as well as establish sales bases in east China, the Taiwanese steelmaker said in a statement on Friday March 21 following a board meeting earlier in the day.

The coil centre – of which it will have 80% ownership – will be set up through China Steel Asia Pacific Holdings in Singapore, CSC said.