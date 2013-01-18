China’s 2012 crude steel output up 3%

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This figure is lower compared to 2011’s year-on-year growth of 8.9%, due to the moderating of China’s economy, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China’s GDP growth for 2012 was 7.8%, which was the slowest rate in the past 13 years.

Output in December 2012 totalled 57.66 million tonnes, or an average of 1.86 million tpd, down 2.9% from November, NBS said.

Previous estimates from China Iron & Steel Assn put the country’s crude steel output at 697.48 million tonnes for 2012.