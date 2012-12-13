China’s auto sales in November up 12%
Chinese automobile sales rose by 11.52% on the month in November to 1.79 million units, according to statistics released by China Assn of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) this week.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
The November sales volume was also an 8.16% increase year-on-year.
Sales of passenger cars in November saw a larger increase compared with that of commercial vehicles.
About 1.46 million passenger cars were sold in November, up 12.5% from October, while 329,700 commercial vehicles were sold, up 7.39% on the month.
Total auto production also increased to 1.76 million units, up 10.99% month-on-month, or 3.92% higher year-on-year.
Both sales and production will exceed 19 million units for 2012, slightly more than those of a year earlier, according to a Xinhua report citing CAAM.
In 2011, auto sales in China totalled 18.51 million units while production came up to 18.42 million units.