China’s auto sales in November up 12%

The November sales volume was also an 8.16% increase year-on-year.

Sales of passenger cars in November saw a larger increase compared with that of commercial vehicles.

About 1.46 million passenger cars were sold in November, up 12.5% from October, while 329,700 commercial vehicles were sold, up 7.39% on the month.

Total auto production also increased to 1.76 million units, up 10.99% month-on-month, or 3.92% higher year-on-year.

Both sales and production will exceed 19 million units for 2012, slightly more than those of a year earlier, according to a Xinhua report citing CAAM.

In 2011, auto sales in China totalled 18.51 million units while production came up to 18.42 million units.