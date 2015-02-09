China’s coke exports surpass 1m tonne for a second month

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This is the highest monthly level for such exports since the country scrapped a 40% export tax in January 2013.

Last month is also the second consecutive month that the volume had exceeded 1 million tonnes. In December, China shipped 1.02 million tonnes of coke abroad.

January’s volume is also 44.6% higher than the 740,000 tonnes exported in January 2014.

China exported 8.51 million tonnes of coke in the whole of last year.

Close to 30% of the shipments went to India while around 27% went to Japan. They were joined by Brazil, Iran and Vietnam as last year’s top five buyers of Chinese coke.