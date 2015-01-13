China’s coke exports up 82% in 2014

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Volumes are at their highest monthly level since the country scrapped a 40% export tax two years ago.

Figures are also up from 940,000 tonnes in November.

China shipped a total of 8.51 million tonnes in 2014, up 82.2% from 4.67 million tonnes recorded in 2013.

The majority of the materials went to Japan and India. The preliminary customs data did not provide a breakdown of destinations.