China’s coke exports up 82% in 2014
China’s exports of metallurgical and semi-finished coke reached 1.02 million tonnes in December 2014, according to preliminary customs data released on Tuesday January 13.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
Volumes are at their highest monthly level since the country scrapped a 40% export tax two years ago.
Figures are also up from 940,000 tonnes in November.
China shipped a total of 8.51 million tonnes in 2014, up 82.2% from 4.67 million tonnes recorded in 2013.
The majority of the materials went to Japan and India. The preliminary customs data did not provide a breakdown of destinations.