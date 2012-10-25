China’s coking coal imports drop to year’s low

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The volume is also 5.8% lower from that recorded in August, according to Chinese customs data.

Arrivals from Mongolia increased 21.1% from August to 1 million tonnes, while arrivals from Australia and Russia fell 25.9% and 36.8% respectively.

Coking coal imports

2.42 million tonnes

Down 5.8% month-on-month

Down 37.5% year-on-year



Top suppliers

(million tonnes, month-on-month change)

Mongolia: 1, 21.1%

Canada: 0.45, 21.9%

Australia: 0.45, -25.9%

Russia: 0.21, -36.8%

New Zealand: 0.18, N/A

Source: Chinese customs