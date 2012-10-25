China’s coking coal imports drop to year’s low
China imported 2.42 million tonnes of coking coal in September, the lowest so far this year.
The volume is also 5.8% lower from that recorded in August, according to Chinese customs data.
Arrivals from Mongolia increased 21.1% from August to 1 million tonnes, while arrivals from Australia and Russia fell 25.9% and 36.8% respectively.
Coking coal imports
2.42 million tonnes
Down 5.8% month-on-month
Down 37.5% year-on-year
Top suppliers
(million tonnes, month-on-month change)
Mongolia: 1, 21.1%
Canada: 0.45, 21.9%
Australia: 0.45, -25.9%
Russia: 0.21, -36.8%
New Zealand: 0.18, N/A
Source: Chinese customs