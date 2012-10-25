Contact Us Login

China’s coking coal imports drop to year’s low

China imported 2.42 million tonnes of coking coal in September, the lowest so far this year.

October 25, 2012 06:45 AM

The volume is also 5.8% lower from that recorded in August, according to Chinese customs data.

Arrivals from Mongolia increased 21.1% from August to 1 million tonnes, while arrivals from Australia and Russia fell 25.9% and 36.8% respectively.

Coking coal imports
2.42 million tonnes
Down 5.8% month-on-month
Down 37.5% year-on-year

Top suppliers
(million tonnes, month-on-month change)
Mongolia: 1, 21.1%
Canada: 0.45, 21.9%
Australia: 0.45, -25.9%
Russia: 0.21, -36.8%
New Zealand: 0.18, N/A

Source: Chinese customs

