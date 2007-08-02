China’s copper scrap demand to rise as smelters cut H2 crude output (scrap top 2/8) Chinese copper smelters will increase the use of copper scrap to produce refined copper after nine major smelters decided over the weekend to cut production of crude copper, traders and industry officials forecast. Crude copper is smelted from copper concentrate for further treatment to become refined copper. As scrap copper can be directly processed to refined copper, industry players expect smelters to seek more scrap to maintain normal refined output."You may not see any fall in refined copper output later this year as scrap can be used to substitute concentrate. . .