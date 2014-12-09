China’s crude steel output continues to rise in late November

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Member mills of the China Iron & Steel Assn (Cisa), which are mainly medium-sized and large steelmakers, produced an average of 1.7133 million tpd of crude steel during the last ten days of November, an increase of 4.3% compared with the preceding period, according to data released by the industry body late on Monday December 8.

Cisa member mills account for roughly 80% of the country’s total steel output.

Mills in the country’s northern regions returned to normal output levels in late November, after suspending production earlier in the month as part of a government drive to control pollution during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Beijing, an analyst in the capital told Steel First.

The blast furnace utilisation rate in the country’s steelmaking hub of Hebei province stood at 87.9% as at November 28, up from 87.3% a week earlier, according to market sources.

As at November 30, Cisa member mills’ combined finished steel inventory totalled 14.314 million tonnes, down 1% from November 20 levels, data from the association shows.