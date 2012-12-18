China’s crude steel output down 0.76% in early December

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Daily crude steel output stood at 1.945 million tonnes in early December, compared with 1.96 million tonnes in the last 10 days of November.

Cisa members, including state-owned and large steel mills, contributed a daily volume of 1.66 million tonnes, up 0.98% over the same period.

“It seems that steel mills are still keeping their production rates high, though faster-growing raw material prices are already squeezing their profitability,” a trader in Shanghai said.

“Steel mills in Tangshan started to make losses in early December,” he added.