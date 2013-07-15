China’s crude steel output up 4.6% in June
China’s crude steel output rose 4.6% on the year to 64.44 million tonnes in June, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday July 15.
This compares with China Iron & Steel Assn’s estimate of 65.015 million tonnes earlier this month.
NBS data also showed that June’s daily crude steel output averaged 2.155 million tonnes, down 0.3% from that in May.
China produced 389.87 million tonnes of crude steel over the first six months of 2013, up 7.4% year-on-year. The average daily output during the first half was 2.154 million tonnes.
Meanwhile, the country’s finished steel output saw a 10.2% increase on the year in January-June to reach 516.96 million tonnes.