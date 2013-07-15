China’s crude steel output up 4.6% in June

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This compares with China Iron & Steel Assn’s estimate of 65.015 million tonnes earlier this month.

NBS data also showed that June’s daily crude steel output averaged 2.155 million tonnes, down 0.3% from that in May.

China produced 389.87 million tonnes of crude steel over the first six months of 2013, up 7.4% year-on-year. The average daily output during the first half was 2.154 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, the country’s finished steel output saw a 10.2% increase on the year in January-June to reach 516.96 million tonnes.

