China’s daily crude steel output flat in mid-July

Member mills of the China Iron & Steel Assn (Cisa) produced crude steel at an average rate of 1.8578 million tpd during the second ten days of July, up 8,100 tonnes or 0.44% from 1.8497 million tpd over the preceding ten days, according to data released by the industry body on Tuesday August 1.

Cisa member mills, which are mainly medium-sized and large steelmakers, account for roughly 80% of the country’s total steel output.

These mills had 12.9159 million tonnes of finished steel in their inventories as at July 20, down 27,000 tonnes or 0.21% from 12.9429 million tonnes ten days earlier, according to Cisa’s statistics.