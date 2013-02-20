China’s daily crude steel output rebounded in early February, Cisa says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Daily crude steel output totalled 1.9889 million tonnes in early February, compared with 1.906 million tonnes in the 11 days before that.

Cisa members, made up of state-owned and large steel mills, also saw daily production increase by 6.1% to 1.7014 million tonnes.

“Maybe [the increasing steel output] explains why steel prices have remained stable but iron ore prices went up after the Chinese New Year,” an iron ore trader said.

Metal Bulletin’s 62% Fe Iron Ore Index gained $4.22 per tonne over the Chinese New Year holiday to $160.11 per tonne cfr on Tuesday February 19.