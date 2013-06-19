China’s daily crude steel output rises slightly in early June

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The country’s daily crude steel output averaged 2.1563 million tonnes during the first 10 days of June, up 0.1% from late May.

Cisa members reported a daily output of 1.7318 million tonnes in early June, up 1.3% from the preceding 10 days.

Output from non-Cisa member mills fell by 20,000 tpd to 425,000 tpd.

“The output decline is due to the recent environmental crackdown,” an industry analyst in Beijing said.

Cisa members’ inventory stood at 12.87 million tonnes as at June 10, down 117,000 tonnes compared with the level at the end of May.

