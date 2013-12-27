China’s daily crude steel output stable in mid-December

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The country produced 2.0143 million tpd of crude steel during the second ten days of the month, up 0.07% from the previous period, according to data released by the China Iron & Steel Assn (Cisa) on Friday December 27.

Output of Cisa member mills, which are mainly medium-to large-sized steelmakers, averaged 1.6921 million tpd in mid-December, down 0.18% from the first ten days.

“Mills have generally maintained a stable pace in production over the past few weeks, given the tight pollution controls as well as lacklustre demand,” a Beijing-based analyst told Steel First.

Blast furnace utilization rate in Tangshan city, in the major steelmaking hub of Hebei province, stayed at 91.93% as of Friday December 27, unchanged since December 13, and down from 92.13% a month ago, according to market sources.

Combined finished steel inventory of Cisa member mills totalled 13.822 million tonnes as of December 20, up 4.6% from December 10 levels, according to Cisa figures. Stocks were down 112,000 tonnes or 0.8% from a month ago, however.