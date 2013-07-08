China’s daily crude steel output up again in late June

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The country’s daily crude steel output averaged 2.1812 million tonnes in late June, up 0.78% from the second 10 days of the month, according to Cisa’s estimates released on Monday July 8.

Cisa members’ output climbed 0.97% to 1.7624 million tonnes.

Daily output from non-Cisa members stood at 419,000 tonnes, about the same level as in mid-June.

“Tighter environmental inspections forced the smaller mills to cut their output,” a Beijing-based analyst said.

Cisa members’ inventory in late June was at 12.68 million tonnes, down 874,000 tonnes from the preceding 10 days.

