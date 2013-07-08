China’s daily crude steel output up again in late June

China’s crude steel output rose again in late June, with that of China Iron & Steel Assn (Cisa) members hitting a historical high.

The country’s daily crude steel output averaged 2.1812 million tonnes in late June, up 0.78% from the second 10 days of the month, according to Cisa’s estimates released on Monday July 8.

Cisa members’ output climbed 0.97% to 1.7624 million tonnes.

Daily output from non-Cisa members stood at 419,000 tonnes, about the same level as in mid-June.

“Tighter environmental inspections forced the smaller mills to cut their output,” a Beijing-based analyst said.

Cisa members’ inventory in late June was at 12.68 million tonnes, down 874,000 tonnes from the preceding 10 days.

