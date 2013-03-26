China’s draft rules seek to shut small secondary lead producers

China has issued draft rules that seek to immediately shut secondary lead producers with a capacity below 10,000 tpy and those with crucible-melting or coal-fired furnaces.

The rules also stipulate that new secondary lead producers must have a capacity of 50,000 tpy or above and must not use crucible-melting or coal-fired furnaces.

The country’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) and ministry of environmental protection jointly issued the draft rules on Monday March 25.

In addition, new producers must obtain approvals from environmental authorities at provincial levels or above.

The government plans to eliminate scrap lead producers with a capacity below 30,000 tpy by the end of this year.

Public opinion on the rules is being solicited till April 10, the ministries said.

MIIT raised entry requirements for scrap copper producers and for secondary aluminium manufacturers earlier this year.

